37 PPS facilities to operate on half-day schedule Friday due to high temperatures

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — Thirty-seven Pittsburgh Public Schools without air conditioning will operate on a half-day schedule on Friday due to high temperatures in the forecast.

A spokesperson for PPS made the announcement on Thursday afternoon.

Friday is the second day this week that the district has made the decision. Students were also dismissed early on Wednesday when temperatures were around 90 degrees.

The following facilities will operate on a half day Friday, Aug. 30:

Allderdice, Arsenal (PreK-5, 6-8), Banksville, Beechwood, Brookline, Carrick, Chartiers, Clayton (including OCA Satellite Site), Colfax, Concord, Crescent, Dilworth, Fulton, Grandview, Greenfield, Liberty, Lincoln, Linden, Manchester, Mifflin, Miller, Montessori, Morrow (Intermediate and Primary buildings), Northview Heights Early Childhood Center, Perry (including OCA Satellite Site), Roosevelt Early, Schiller, Science and Technology, Spring Garden, Spring Hill, Sterrett, Student Achievement Center, Weil, Westinghouse, Whittier and Woolslair.

