3rd arrest made after law enforcement officers shot at in Stowe Township

STOWE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A third man has been arrested after law enforcement officers were shot at last year, Allegheny County police announced.

The shooting took place on Feb. 27, 2023, at 1:45 p.m.

Two attorney general’s agents and a local police officer were shot at before the suspect vehicle fled. No one was hurt in the shooting.

The vehicle was found hours later in Mount Washington.

Jarrell Saunders, 39, was arrested on Thursday in McKeesport. He is charged with arson, receiving stolen property and carrying a firearm without a license.

Saunders is the third suspect to be arrested.

Eric Durah Jr., 25, was arrested during a SWAT situation on March 16, 2023, and Bruce Harvard, 24, was arrested on Feb. 27, 2024.

All three suspects are in the Allegheny County Jail.

