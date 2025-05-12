3rd confirmed case of whooping cough confirmed at Rostraver Elementary School

The Belle Vernon Area School District notified parents on Friday about another case of pertussis, also known as whooping cough, at Rostraver Elementary School.

School administrators sent a letter to parents, letting families know there has been a third case of whooping cough confirmed by state health officials. The letter said while the Pennsylvania Department of Health is not recommending any changes to school operations at this time, they want everyone to remain vigilant and be cognizant of symptoms.

“For the first 5-10 days, up to 21 days, you can have cold-like symptoms. We’re talking running nose, stuffy nose, watery eyes, sometimes fever and cough,” said Dr. Todd Wolynn of the Trusted Messenger Program.

If the symptoms persist for weeks or continue to get worse, Wolynn said it’s a good idea to keep your kids home from school.

“If your kid is vaccinated, the chance of them getting this is low -- really low. But the deal would be if this cough is going on more than the typical week, that your symptoms aren’t improving, to the point you’re coughing, you’re gagging, you’re choking…[stay home],” Wolynn said.

It’s not just school-aged children at risk. Dr. Wolynn said whooping cough is especially dangerous for infants.

“This is life-threatening. Pertussis kills infants, partly because their airway is so small, so when they have inflammation and mucus that builds up in the airway, it causes the classic whoop,” Wolynn said.

It’s unclear if the three confirmed cases at Rostraver Elementary involve students who are unvaccinated.

