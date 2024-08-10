3rd person dies in multistate listeria outbreak linked to deli meat, CDC says

A third person has died from a multistate listeria outbreak linked to deli meat.

In an update released Thursday, the CDC confirmed a third death in the outbreak that began in May. The deaths have been in Illinois, New Jersey, and, now, Virginia.

In the same update, the CDC reports nine new illnesses since July 31, for a total of 43 people sickened across 13 states, including Pennsylvania. The sickened people were between 32 and 94 years old, according to CDC data.

In connection to this listeria outbreak, Boar’s Head recalled more than 7 million pounds of deli meats made at the firm’s Jarratt, Virginia, plant that could be contaminated. The products were sold nationwide.

The recalled products should not be eaten. Consumers should throw the meats away or return them to the store. Refrigerators where the products were stored should be cleaned and sanitized to prevent contamination of other foods.

Listeria symptoms include fever, muscle aches, tiredness, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance or seizures. Symptoms start within two weeks of eating listeria-contaminated food but can start the same day or as late as 10 weeks after, the CDC said.

