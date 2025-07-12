4 cooling centers open in Pittsburgh on Saturday

PITTSBURGH — With temperatures expected to be in the 90s on Saturday, Pittsburgh city officials are opening several places for people to cool down.

CitiParks is activating four Healthy Active Living Centers as Cooling Centers from noon to 6 p.m. These spaces are a safe, air-conditioned environment open to anyone needing a place to beat the heat.

The cooling center locations are as follows:

Brighton Heights Healthy Active Living Community Center

3515 McClure Avenue

Pittsburgh, PA 15212

Sheraden Healthy Active Living Community Center

720 Sherwood Avenue

Pittsburgh, PA 15204

South Side Healthy Active Living Community Center

12th & Bingham Streets

Pittsburgh, PA 15203

Greenfield Healthy Active Living Community Center

745 Greenfield Avenue

Pittsburgh, PA 15217

City officials also urge everyone to take precautions during the extreme heat.

