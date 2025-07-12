4 cooling centers open in Pittsburgh on Saturday

PITTSBURGH — With temperatures expected to be in the 90s on Saturday, Pittsburgh city officials are opening several places for people to cool down.
CitiParks is activating four Healthy Active Living Centers as Cooling Centers from noon to 6 p.m. These spaces are a safe, air-conditioned environment open to anyone needing a place to beat the heat.
The cooling center locations are as follows:
Brighton Heights Healthy Active Living Community Center
3515 McClure Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
Sheraden Healthy Active Living Community Center
720 Sherwood Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15204
South Side Healthy Active Living Community Center
12th & Bingham Streets
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Greenfield Healthy Active Living Community Center
745 Greenfield Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15217
City officials also urge everyone to take precautions during the extreme heat.
