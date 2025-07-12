Local

4 cooling centers open in Pittsburgh on Saturday

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com
PITTSBURGH — With temperatures expected to be in the 90s on Saturday, Pittsburgh city officials are opening several places for people to cool down.

CitiParks is activating four Healthy Active Living Centers as Cooling Centers from noon to 6 p.m. These spaces are a safe, air-conditioned environment open to anyone needing a place to beat the heat.

The cooling center locations are as follows:

Brighton Heights Healthy Active Living Community Center  

3515 McClure Avenue  

Pittsburgh, PA 15212  

Sheraden Healthy Active Living Community Center  

720 Sherwood Avenue  

Pittsburgh, PA 15204  

South Side Healthy Active Living Community Center  

12th & Bingham Streets  

Pittsburgh, PA 15203  

Greenfield Healthy Active Living Community Center  

745 Greenfield Avenue  

Pittsburgh, PA 15217               

City officials also urge everyone to take precautions during the extreme heat.

