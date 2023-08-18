4 hurt in crash on Route 8 in Shaler

SHALER, Pa. — Several people were hurt in a crash on Route 8 at Spencer Lane Extension Wednesday.

Shaler Hampton EMS said when it arrived at the two-vehicle crash, three people had already gotten out of one car. The driver in the second car was still trapped because of damage to the driver’s side door.

Authorities say four people were taken to the hospital in two ambulances. None of the injuries are serious, which first responders credit to everyone involved in the crash being properly restrained.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group