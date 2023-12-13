4 local students to have artwork featured in Attorney General’s drug-free calendar

PENNSYLVANIA — The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office announced the winners of their 27th Annual Drug-Free Calendar Contest, and four local students made the cut!

According to the attorney general’s Office, fifth-grade students were encouraged to create an original piece of artwork that delivers a drug-free message.

“Our annual calendar contest is about celebrating the talents of our incredible students and empowering young people to make smart, safe choices,” Attorney General Henry said. “Combating the addiction epidemic continues to be one of my top priorities, and a big part of our collaborative approach is education to deter young people from experimenting or trying illegal substances. This calendar allows our students to be leaders in conveying messaging that can save lives and keep people healthy.”

The winners were chosen from over 2,000 submissions from 482 schools in 42 counties, based on the artists’ creativity, ability to illustrate and inclusion of a drug-free message, the attorney general’s office said. Each winner will receive a certificate and a $529 contribution to their Pennsylvania 529 College Savings Program, which is supervised by the Pennsylvania Treasury Department.

Here are the winners from our area:

January: Alayna Herron, Reynolds Elementary School, Mercer County

May: Lucian Pickens, Oakview Elementary School, Mercer County

November: Juliana Vogini, Cecil Intermediate School, Washington County

December: Navauntae Cutler, Urban Pathways Charter School, Allegheny County

The calendar will be distributed across the commonwealth in efforts to educate the public about the dangers of drug use.

To look at the calendar, click here.

