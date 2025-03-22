4 Pennsylvania Lottery players will split $150K jackpot prize

Four Pennsylvania Lottery winners will split a $150,000 jackpot prize.

The Pennsylvania Lottery said three jackpot-winning Treasure Hunt tickets were sold at stores for Thursday’s drawing.

One of those tickets was sold at Caivano’s Plaza News Inc. at 2284 Brodhead Road in Aliquippa, Beaver County.

A second was sold at the Sunoco at 12970 on Route 30 in Irwin, Westmoreland County.

The third was sold at GIANT Food Stores at 2918 Easton Avenue in Bethlehem, Northampton County.

The fourth and final ticket was sold online to a player from Luzerne County.

All of the tickets matched all five winning numbers, which were 4-13-15-25-30.

Winners should immediately visit their lottery retailer to claim their prize. This must be done within one year of the drawing date

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group