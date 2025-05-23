4 people arrested after chase, crash at The Waterfront, police say

MUNHALL — Four people were arrested after a chase and crash at The Waterfront shopping center, police say.

Officials told Channel 11 that a stolen vehicle was being chased and crashed on East Waterfront Drive by the Lowe’s. Four people got out of the car and ran, with two going to Old Navy and the others going into a wooded area and jumping 30 feet down to the riverbank.

Police arrested all four people, officials say. The two who jumped were taken to the hospital for injuries from the fall.

Channel 11 has a crew at the scene. Check back for updates on this developing story.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group