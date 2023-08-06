4 people hurt in crash where car caught fire, van overturned

LARIMER, Pa. — Four people were hurt in a crash in Larimer early Sunday morning.

Pittsburgh police say a van and car crashed at 12:15 a.m. on East Liberty Boulevard and Larimer Avenue.

By the time police arrived, they say the people inside the vehicles had gotten out.

Authorities found the car had heavy front-end damage and caught fire. The van had rolled onto its side.

Four people were in the van when the crash happened. Three of them were taken to the hospital. The fourth refused medical treatment.

The driver of the van was the vehicle’s sole occupant.

Of the four people hospitalized, two are considered to be in critical condition.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group