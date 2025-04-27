4 people hurt in early-morning Butler County crash

FAIRVIEW TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Several people were hurt overnight in a Butler County crash.

The crash happened before 2:30 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Kittanning Pike and Route 68 in Fairview Township.

Butler County 911 dispatchers tell Channel 11 that four people were hurt. Three were flown to area hospitals, and one other was transported in an ambulance.

Their current conditions weren’t immediately clear.

This is a developing story that will be updated as Channel 11 learns more.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group