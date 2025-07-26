4 Pittsburgh firefighters hurt in crash while responding to call in Wilkinsburg

Several Pittsburgh firefighters were hurt while responding to a call in Wilkinsburg on Saturday morning.

A Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson says Engine 19 crashed with another vehicle at the intersection of Graham Blvd and William Penn Highway around 10:30 a.m.

The spokesperson says four firefighters were taken to a hospital in stable condition. Three people from the other vehicle involved were also transported.

This is a developing story that will be updated as Channel 11 learns more.

