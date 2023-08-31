4 Pittsburgh residents conspired to steal vehicles from high-end car dealerships, DOJ says

PITTSBURGH — Four people from Pittsburgh were indicted by a federal grand jury for charges of conspiracy, interstate transportation of stolen motor vehicles and possession of stolen motor vehicles in interested commerce.

According to the Department of Justice, the following people were indicted:

Jerome O. Hollaman, Jr., 38

Dewayne Jeffrey Skrine, Jr., 38

Ebone C. Johnson-Smith, 42

Carlos Leon Taylor, 39

Officials said the group targeted two high-end car dealerships in New Jersey and Georgia from Feb. 3, 2021 to Oct. 7, 2022.

From those dealerships, the group conspired to steal a Jaguar and a Lamborghini.

Each defendant faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison, a fine of $500,000 or both.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group