4 Ravens stars could return from injury vs. Steelers

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens got three of their star players back to practice on Wednesday, but it’s not yet clear if they’ll be able to suit up against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey and wide receivers Rashod Bateman and Odell Beckham Jr. were all on the Ravens’ practice field in Owings Mills, Maryland on Wednesday.

Read the full story from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group