4 suspects arrested, accused of trying to scam cashier in Monongahela for free gift cards

MONONGAHELA, Pa. — Investigators say a group of thieves used a sophisticated scam to trick cashiers into giving them expensive gift cards for free.

Four suspected scammers were caught in Monongahela on Wednesday.

Police arrested three suspects, plus a 17-year-old, and say they’re all from Flint, Michigan.

“They were attempting to do the scam, but they weren’t good enough to fool the clerk. They had an idea of what was going on and they stopped them before they could complete it,” said Kevin Harris, the Monongahela Police Chief.

The suspects are accused of trying to put $500 on pre-paid cards using cards that don’t work and tricking the cashier into hitting the cash button, which loads up the card but they leave before paying with cash.

“We do believe similar scams to this nature are being done at Walmarts, Targets and Dollar Generals, seems to be some of the stores they’re focusing on,” Harris explained.

Harris says he’s already working with local and state agencies on this investigation.

The suspects could be part of a larger crime ring, all similar gift card scam artists, all from the Flint area.

“We are receiving info from various sources, they’ve been in the area for a week, may have been in Ohio, Michigan, upper PA towards Erie and here,” said Harris.

A dollar general shopper we met Thursday works at Lowe’s and said the scammers are out of control. She was happy to hear of the arrests.

“To me, I think they are right where they belong. I deal with it on a daily basis at my job. Scammers, they are cheating the hard-working people out here,” she said.

Police say cashiers in the area should be on alert if a customer asks to ring something up as cash only and doesn’t present the cash first. Dollar General has already made their employees aware.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group