40,000 people expected to pass through PIT Airport on ‘Busiest Travel Day of 2023’

The long lines continued Monday morning at TSA checkpoints on what was projected to be the busiest travel day at the Pittsburgh International Airport, in terms of scheduled seat capacity.

Airport officials said 40,000 people were expected to pass through the terminal on Monday, part of the 230,000 total projected for the week-long rush from Tuesday, November 21 through Monday, November 27, with the Thanksgiving holiday to be the slowest day in that 7-day period.

“It doesn’t surprise me. It’s the Monday after a holiday,” said Louis Haddad, who travels often for work. “Walking into the airport this morning from the parking lot, they’re lined up clear back down the hall.”

An influx of flyers on Monday was expected between 5-10 a.m. and 4-7 pm.

For those picking up loved ones or dropping them off, the airport reminded everyone to pay close attention to signage, since parts of the property are under construction.

“Give yourself plenty of time, from parking with everything under construction here to TSA to customer service,” Haddad said.

Overall, air travel for the holiday week is up 17 percent at Pittsburgh International Airport, with Black Friday flights seeing the biggest increase of total seats, up 31 percent from last year.

