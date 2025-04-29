$400K winning lottery ticket sold at Giant Eagle in Allegheny County

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — A winning lottery ticket worth $400,000 in Monday’s Cash 5 drawing was sold at a Giant Eagle in Allegheny County.

The ticket matched all five balls drawn, 4-9-23-26-39.

The Giant Eagle on Hoffman Boulevard in West Mifflin will earn a $500 bonus for selling the ticket.

More than 11,600 other Cash 5 with Quick Cash tickets also won prizes in the drawing.

