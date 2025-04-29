$400K winning lottery ticket sold at Giant Eagle in Allegheny County

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — A winning lottery ticket worth $400,000 in Monday’s Cash 5 drawing was sold at a Giant Eagle in Allegheny County.
The ticket matched all five balls drawn, 4-9-23-26-39.
The Giant Eagle on Hoffman Boulevard in West Mifflin will earn a $500 bonus for selling the ticket.
More than 11,600 other Cash 5 with Quick Cash tickets also won prizes in the drawing.
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
©2025 Cox Media Group