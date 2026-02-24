41 illegal guns seized in Southwestern Pennsylvania in January

The Pennsylvania Attorney General says a record number of guns are being taken off the streets locally.

Dave Sunday announced Monday that 41 guns were seized in January between Allegheny, Fayette, Somerset and Westmoreland counties. Which, agents say, is possibly a single-month high in the region.

Most of the gun recoveries took place outside of Pittsburgh, the AG’s office said. Investigators say the two biggest seizures happened in Fayette and Somerset counties.

Guns weren’t the only thing confiscated. More than 12 pounds of cocaine and 63,000 doses of fentanyl were taken as well.

“When we look at the guns on this table, and we talk about the drugs that were seized, I want people to remember that these were guns that were possessed by individuals that were trafficking illegal drugs,” Sunday said at a press conference. “And it’s some of the most unbelievably dangerous work that a police officer can do.”

The AG’s office says nine people have been arrested in connection with 20 cases involving illegally-possessed firearms.

The total number of guns confiscated in the region in 2026 is 48, according to the AG’s office.

