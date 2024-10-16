$4.3M loan awarded to Shaler Township for sewage system maintenance

SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A $4.3 million loan was awarded to Shaler Township for maintenance of its sewage system.

The low-interest loan came from the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority and will be used to fix around 30,000 feet of manhole-to-manhole lining, rehabilitate 177 manholes and include direct excavation repairs.

“These monies are much more than providing the materials needed to keep citizens connected to clean water. They are investments in the health and hygiene of Allegheny County individuals and families,” State Rep. Lindsay Powell said. “I’m proud to have collaborated with Sen. Lindsey Williams on this necessity for all.”

The maintenance will benefit nearly 9,000 customers for a total of 22,495 people.

