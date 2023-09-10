460 licenses to carry concealed permits processed at North Fayette satellite event

NORTH FAYETTE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office held another successful satellite license to carry concealed permit event on Saturday.

This time, the event was at the North Fayette Township Community Center. The sheriff’s office said it processed 460 permits throughout the day.

The sheriff’s office holds these events to help people who can’t easily get to the courthouse during regular business hours renew their permits.

The next event is scheduled for October 21 at the Monroeville Municipal Building from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

To renew a permit at a satellite event, all that’s needed is $20 and a valid ID.

