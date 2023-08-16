49ers star could miss Steelers game

PITTSBURGH — The San Francisco 49ers could be without one of their top stars against the Steelers in Week 1, according to a report by Tony Pauline of Sportskeeda. Pauline depicts that Nick Bosa’s holdout might not be something that only causes him to miss training camp, but it could drag out into the regular season.

Bosa wants to be paid near what Aaron Donald received, which was over $30 million annually. He is looking to eclipse the mark set by Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt, who is currently the highest-paid edge rusher in the entire NFL. Apparently, Bosa’s representatives and the 49ers have had little communication since the holdout began, leading to questions on if he will actually miss some games.

“Sources tell me the Bosa situation could last a while and it’s not out of the question the three-time Pro Bowler could miss the start of the season due to the contract dispute,” Pauline wrote.

