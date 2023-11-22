5 people injured in Mercer County crash; stop sign ‘not functioning properly’

WOLF CREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Five people were hospitalized after a crash in Mercer County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the crash happened at the intersection of Centertown Road and E Gilmore Road in Wolf Creek Township just before 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 5.

State police said a Ford F250 Supercab stopped at the intersection but entered it when it wasn’t safe. A Ford Expedition hit the Supercab in the front passenger side.

According to state police, the Supercab had damage to the front, while the Expedition had major damage.

Five of the six passengers in the Expedition were taken to the hospital. One was an adult, one was a teenager and the other three’s ages weren’t disclosed.

According to state police, the stop sign at the intersection was lying on the ground and wasn’t functioning properly at the time of the crash.

