5 Pittsburgh Steelers become free agents as contracts expire

Five Pittsburgh Steelers players became free agents on Monday, as the team did not renew their practice squad contracts for the 2026 season.

Tight end Jaheim Bell, cornerback Tre Flowers, wide receiver Brandon Johnson, running back Trey Sermon and tight end Matt Sokol all had their practice squad contracts expire, according to the NFL transactions page for Monday.

Those players are now free to sign reserve/future contract with any NFL team. They could also still return to the Steelers.

Of the 16 players that were on the Steelers practice squad at the end of the 2025 season, the team has already re-signed the other 11.

