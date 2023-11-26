5 teens assault, rob man walking on East Carson Street, police say

PITTSBURGH — Five teenagers are facing charges for allegedly assaulting and robbing a man walking on East Carson Street Saturday night.

Pittsburgh police say the assault and robbery happened near 73 E. Carson Street, by the American Natural gas station, at 9:35 p.m. A man walking in the area was approached by a group of male teenagers between the ages of 13 and 15, who tried to rob him of his backpack.

Those teens ran away from the area but were located by police soon after.

The victim was treated by medics. One of the teens was taken to the hospital with a serious eye injury sustained when the victim defended himself.

Police say the five teens were arrested and are facing charges of robbery, conspiracy, and aggravated assault.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group