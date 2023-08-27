520 concealed carry permits processed at satellite event in Ohio Township

OHIO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Over 500 people in Allegheny County were able to get a new license to carry concealed permit or renew an existing one at a satellite event held by the sheriff’s office Saturday.

The satellite event was held in Ohio Township, and the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office said 520 permits were processed throughout the day.

The sheriff’s office holds these events to help people who can’t easily get to the courthouse during regular business hours renew their permits.

To renew a permit at a satellite event, all that’s needed is $20 and a valid ID.

The next event is in two weeks in North Fayette.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group