$5K reward being offered for information on decades-old homicide case in Fayette County

HENRY CLAY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A $5,000 reward is being offered for information on a decades-old homicide case.

State police in Uniontown are seeking assistance from the public to solve the case of Donald Roy Wilt, a 26-year-old Marine veteran who was fatally shot during a road rage altercation in Henry Clay Township, Fayette County, on Aug. 30, 180.

Wilt was driving his 1969 Chevrolet Chevelle west on Route 40 when he became involved in a conflict with the driver of a white Chrysler Cordoba.

Witnesses reported that Wilt was seen hanging out of his car window, yelling at the driver of the Cordoba as both vehicles traveled along Route 40. During the altercation, the driver of the Cordoba fired a shot at Wilt.

The confrontation ended when Wilt’s car slowed and crashed into mailboxes and a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Despite ongoing investigations, the identity of the shooter remains unknown.

State police continue to investigate the case and urge anyone with information to contact the PSP Uniontown Station 724-439-7111 or use the PSP Tips hotline.

