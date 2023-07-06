6-inch water main break floods Brookline homes

Pennsylvania American Water’s Disaster Restoration Team is working to assist at least ten homeowners after a water main break flooded homes Thursday morning in Brookline.

People who live on Leavitt Street told Channel 11 they woke up to water shooting from their meters, flooding garages and basements that had to be cleared out.

“We called Pennsylvania American Water. There’s no way to get in touch with a person if there’s an emergency, so we had to call 911, so they came,” said Emily Geary, who has lived in her home for two years.

The Gearys found water spraying out from a utility closet and all over the basement floor, not letting up even after the lines were shut off.

“My kids’ toys are down there, they’re just soaked, and I mean…power’s off, so I haven’t been able to see a lot, but it’s awful,” Geary said.

Crews remained in the neighborhood throughout the morning, working to fix the line and speaking with neighbors who were cleaning up quite a mess. The company said it will continue working with those dealing with damage. The homeowners we spoke with are hoping for the best.

“It’s pretty frustrating. They’ve been redoing our pipes for over two years, and we think they’re done, and now they’re not,” Geary said.

One woman who didn’t want to be identified told Channel 11 she just moved into her home and had to throw away a lot of her belongings after they were saturated with water.

Pennsylvania American Water hoped to have service restored late Thursday afternoon.

