6 people, including 5 inmates, accused of trying to smuggle drugs into Allegheny County Jail

PITTSBURGH — A group of six people, including five current inmates, are accused of trying to smuggle drugs into the Allegheny County Jail.

County police charged Taelaun Claybourne, Daeshaun Smith, Nequan White, Asaun Porter, Thomas Boyd and Alessia Grace.

According to investigators, Claybourne, Smith, White, and Porter were all inmates living in the same cell block and arranged the operation.

That group is accused of making phone calls to Grace in the days leading up to June 26, the day Boyd had a hearing at the magistrate’s office in Homestead.

Investigators said they spoke using code words like “birthday cake,” “baby shower,” “shoes” and other gifts.

“When you put things in context, then this really isn’t making sense. It’s pretty plain to see it’s a code for some sort of drugs or some sort of contraband. In this case, it was easy to detect,” said Assistant Superintendent Victor Joseph with Allegheny County Police.

On June 26, County Police say Grace left a manila folder filled with 10 sheets of thick cotton fiber paper soaked in synthetic cannabinoids, or K2, in the bathroom of the magistrate’s office.

Boyd is accused of taking that folder back to the jail with him and trying to sneak it in. He was caught by guards and charged back in June.

The rest of the group was just charged on Monday.

“It took a little digging to uncover the whole conspiracy and our detectives down there used various investigative methods and techniques to track exactly what happened and how it happened,” Joseph said.

Grace has not yet been taken into custody. The other five were already behind bars here and still are.

