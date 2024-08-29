6 Pittsburgh Cooling Centers to remain open through Friday

PITTSBURGH — The City of Pittsburgh announced Thursday that its six CitiParks Cooling Centers will remain open through Friday.
The six Healthy Active Living Centers will act as Cooling Centers on Thursday, Aug. 29 and Friday, Aug. 30, as temperatures are predicted to remain in the 90s.
The centers will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. both days.
The locations of the cooling centers are as follows:
- Beechview Healthy Active Living Community Center
- 1555 Broadway Avenue
- Pittsburgh, PA 15216
- 412-567-7290
- Brighton Heights Healthy Active Living Community Center
- 3515 McClure Avenue
- Pittsburgh, PA 15212
- 412-766-4656
- Greenfield Healthy Active Living Community Center
- 745 Greenfield Avenue
- Pittsburgh, PA 15217
- 412-422-6551
- Homewood Healthy Active Living Community Center
- 7321 Frankstown Road
- Pittsburgh, PA 15208
- 412-244-4190
- Sheraden Healthy Active Living Community Center
- 720 Sherwood Avenue
- Pittsburgh, PA 15204
- 412-777-5012
- South Side Healthy Active Living Community Center
- 12th & Bingham Streets
- Pittsburgh, PA 15203
