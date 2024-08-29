6 Pittsburgh Cooling Centers to remain open through Friday

PITTSBURGH — The City of Pittsburgh announced Thursday that its six CitiParks Cooling Centers will remain open through Friday.

The six Healthy Active Living Centers will act as Cooling Centers on Thursday, Aug. 29 and Friday, Aug. 30, as temperatures are predicted to remain in the 90s.

The centers will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. both days.

The locations of the cooling centers are as follows:

Beechview Healthy Active Living Community Center

1555 Broadway Avenue



Pittsburgh, PA 15216



412-567-7290

Brighton Heights Healthy Active Living Community Center

3515 McClure Avenue



Pittsburgh, PA 15212



412-766-4656

Greenfield Healthy Active Living Community Center

745 Greenfield Avenue



Pittsburgh, PA 15217



412-422-6551

Homewood Healthy Active Living Community Center

7321 Frankstown Road



Pittsburgh, PA 15208



412-244-4190

Sheraden Healthy Active Living Community Center

720 Sherwood Avenue



Pittsburgh, PA 15204



412-777-5012

South Side Healthy Active Living Community Center

12th & Bingham Streets



Pittsburgh, PA 15203

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group