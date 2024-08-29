Local

6 Pittsburgh Cooling Centers to remain open through Friday

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

WPXI SUNNY SKIES Hot, muggy with a chance of afternoon showers (pixabay.com)

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — The City of Pittsburgh announced Thursday that its six CitiParks Cooling Centers will remain open through Friday.

The six Healthy Active Living Centers will act as Cooling Centers on Thursday, Aug. 29 and Friday, Aug. 30, as temperatures are predicted to remain in the 90s.

The centers will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. both days.

The locations of the cooling centers are as follows:

  • Beechview Healthy Active Living Community Center
    • 1555 Broadway Avenue
    • Pittsburgh, PA 15216
    • 412-567-7290
  • Brighton Heights Healthy Active Living Community Center
    • 3515 McClure Avenue
    • Pittsburgh, PA 15212
    • 412-766-4656
  • Greenfield Healthy Active Living Community Center
    • 745 Greenfield Avenue
    • Pittsburgh, PA 15217
    • 412-422-6551
  • Homewood Healthy Active Living Community Center
    • 7321 Frankstown Road
    • Pittsburgh, PA 15208
    • 412-244-4190
  • Sheraden Healthy Active Living Community Center
    • 720 Sherwood Avenue
    • Pittsburgh, PA 15204
    • 412-777-5012
  • South Side Healthy Active Living Community Center
    • 12th & Bingham Streets
    • Pittsburgh, PA 15203

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Man vandalized Robinson businesses, then set truck on fire, ran from officers with knife, police say
  • Local school implements 4-day school week
  • Pittsburgh man advances to semifinals of America’s Got Talent
  • VIDEO: Arson investigation underway after multiple police cars set on fire in McKeesport
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read