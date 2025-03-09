607 license to carry permits processed at satellite event in Fawn Township

FAWN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office helped more than 600 people apply for firearm permits at its first satellite event of the year.

Officials were available Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Fawn Township to help Allegheny County residents renew or obtain a new license to carry permit. All that someone seeking a permit had to bring was a completed application, a valid ID and $20 cash.

The sheriff’s office says it processed 607 permits in total.

Sheriff Kevin Krauss holds these first-come, first-serve events for people who can’t get to the courthouse during regular business hours. It’s a part of his ongoing effort to bring government services to the community.

The next event comes in the form of special courthouse hours on March 22.

