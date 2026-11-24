It’s been a year full of major construction projects in communities surrounding Pittsburgh.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation says the 2026 construction season in District 10 included 64 construction projects and work on 22 bridges across Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, and Jefferson counties, representing a $610,000 investment in the region.

Alongside larger construction contracts, department maintenance crews performed 413 miles of seal coating, completed 129.5 lane miles of roadway paving and finished nearly 1,200 miles of shoulder cutting.

PennDOT District 10 Executive Brian Allen emphasized the local impact of the completed infrastructure work across the region.

“Every year, our team is committed to making lasting improvements to the roads and bridges that serve our communities,” Allen said. “The projects completed across the district reflect that commitment and provide important safety and operational benefits for the thousands of motorists who travel our roadways every day.”

The regional projects coincided with broader statewide highway improvements under the Shapiro administration, which has upgraded more than 23,100 miles of road and advanced work on more than 2,100 bridges. Between January and October, PennDOT improved 3,992 miles of roadway across Pennsylvania, including 1,231 miles of paving, while preparing 506 state and locally owned bridges for repair, replacement or preservation.

As part of the final 2026-27 state budget, the administration plans to drive out $775 million from the Motor License Fund over the next 18 months for shovel-ready road repairs. The rapid deployment initiative will fund more than 400 miles of paving across 44 counties, starting early to reduce maintenance costs, prevent deterioration and free up crews and equipment for other projects.

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