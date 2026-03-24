$6.2M bridge preservation project to begin next month on Route 422 in Butler County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will begin a $6.2 million bridge preservation project on Route 422 in Butler County starting April 1.

The work involves the Shearer Bridge, which carries traffic over Connoquenessing Creek, Delwood Road and the B & LE Railroad.

The project is located within Butler and Summit townships. Initial work will result in 12-foot lane restrictions and changes to ramp traffic as crews begin the first phase of the preservation project.

The project site is located between the intersections of Route 8/North Main Street Extension and Route 68/East Jefferson Street on Route 422.

The first phase of the project will focus on the passing lanes. During this period, both eastbound and westbound Route 422 will be subject to single-lane restrictions limited to 12 feet in width.

Drivers using the Route 422 westbound on-ramp will face a new traffic configuration during the initial phase. A stop sign will be installed on the ramp to manage merging traffic while the lane restrictions are in place.

Traffic patterns and restrictions are expected to shift as the project moves through different stages. Pennsylvania Department of Transportation officials stated that updates will be released to the public prior to any changes in the traffic configuration.

The bridge preservation project is estimated to reach completion at the end of October 2026.

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