65 Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh employees working to unionize

PITTSBURGH — Employees at the Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh are trying to unionize.

65 workers from the museum are looking to join the United Steelworkers.

The workers serve as educators, event staff, cleaning associates, retail associates and more.

They held an event to make their efforts known in the Allegheny Commons Park on Sunday evening.

“There are a lot of communications issues, there are some concerns about compensation, mobility in the workplace, opportunities that are and aren’t available to some people,” said Sabrina Rothschild, the education program specialist for Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh.

The Children’s Museum was recently voted as the second-best children’s museum in the country.

Rothschild says that is due in large part to the workers.

