$675K jackpot-winning Cash 5 ticket sold at Ross Township gas station

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A jackpot-winning Cash 5 ticket was sold at an Allegheny County gas station.

According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, a Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket sold for the Oct. 4 drawing matched all five balls drawn, 6-30-38-41-43, to win $675,0000, less withholding.

That lucky ticket was sold at a Ross Township Sheetz located at 3025 Babcock Boulevard. The gas station earns a $5,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

The jackpot winner has one year to claim their prize and should contact the nearest lottery office for further instructions or call 1-800-692-7481.

