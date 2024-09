MELCROFT, Pa. — Seven people were displaced after a house fire in Melcroft Monday.

The fire started on Hillview Drive in Saltlick Township at 4:15 a.m.

Fayette County 911 said the house was occupied when the fire started.

There’s no word on if anyone was hurt in the blaze.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group