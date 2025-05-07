7 Straight: Less hitting, more losing as Pirates misery continues

ST. LOUIS — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com

The Pittsburgh Pirates lost their seventh game in a row on Wednesday, May 7, falling 5-0 to the St. Louis Cardinals to cap a three game sweep.

The loss marks the tenth in the past 11 games for Pittsburgh (12-26), and their seventh loss via shutout this season, the most in Major League Baseball. They’re the only team in MLB without a win in the month of May.

Right-handed starter Mitch Keller tossed a quality start, allowing three runs in six innings and fanning six Cardinals batters. The Pirates couldn’t muster any offense in support, however, logging just four hits, all singles. Cardinals’ starter Sonny Gray sent seven innings on an efficient 89 pitches, fanning eight batters and allowing just two hits.

Pittsburgh put two aboard with one out in the fourth and eighth innings, including runners at the corners on the latter occasion, but ended up stranding six runners on base.

Click here to read more from PGHBaseballNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group