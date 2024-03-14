Local

77-year-old man struck by vehicle in Westmoreland County

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

Westmoreland County map

A 77-year-old man was struck by a vehicle last week in Salem Township, Westmoreland County.

On Friday, the man was crossing Route 119 near Lions Club Road when the driver of a vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign and hit him, according to state police.

He was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries to his head, neck, chest and pelvis.

State police are investigating.

