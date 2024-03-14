77-year-old man struck by vehicle in Westmoreland County

A 77-year-old man was struck by a vehicle last week in Salem Township, Westmoreland County.

On Friday, the man was crossing Route 119 near Lions Club Road when the driver of a vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign and hit him, according to state police.

He was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries to his head, neck, chest and pelvis.

State police are investigating.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group