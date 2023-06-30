8 local athletes giving back to Pittsburgh community through youth camps

PITTSBURGH — Numerous athletes who got their start in the Pittsburgh area are giving back to their community this summer.

Local stars including Jordan Whitehead, Aaron Donald, Christian Kuntz, and others are helping youth football players in a significant way.

Whitehead held his camp at alma matter Central Valley on Thursday. Lunch was served at the event and gift bags were given to the first 200 online registrations. There were two separate sections for players aged 6-12 and 12 and older. Former Pitt teammates Dane Jackson and Damar Hamlin were in attendance.

Read the full story from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh here.

