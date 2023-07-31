8-year-old girl falls out of car during police chase, driver arrested

ARNOLD, Pa. — A woman is facing charges after a child fell out of her car while leading police on a chase in Westmoreland County.

Amanda Shaw, 30, is facing several charges — including endangering the welfare of children and aggravated assault for the chase on July 19 in the city of Arnold, according to court documents.

The documents allege officers responded to Leishman Avenue and Dray Street because they learned a woman was trying to get someone else to blow into a car breathalyzer. Once police got to the area, they saw Shaw in a GMC SUV in the middle of the road and tried to get her to stop the vehicle, but she continued driving.

Shaw “picked up speed” on Dray Street and then made a sharp left into Dunn Alley. At this time, court documents say an eight-year-old girl fell out the window of Shaw’s SUV.

Shaw eventually stopped at her home on Woodmont Avenue and tried to run from police, but was arrested. At the time of the arrest, officers noticed signs of intoxication, and later a breathalyzer test showed she had a .106 BAC.

