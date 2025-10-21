Aaron Rodgers can join historic group of QBs with win over Packers

This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers can become one of five quarterbacks in NFL history to beat all 32 teams with a win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night. It will be Rodgers’ first meeting against his former team since departing Green Bay after the 2022 season.

With a win over the Packers, Rodgers will join Brett Favre, Peyton Manning, Tom Brady and Drew Brees on the all-time list of QBs to beat all 32 NFL teams.

Rodgers finished 23 of 34 for 249 yards and four touchdowns in Thursday night’s loss to the Bengals, but the two turnovers loomed large in the back-and-forth game. It’s the second time this year that Rodgers has tossed four touchdowns.

Rodgers has thrown for 200-plus yards in five of six games, with 249 being the most.

