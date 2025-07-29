Abandoned home collapses in Brownsville; neighbors worry over safety

BROWNSVILLE, Pa. — A heap of debris was left after a house collapsed in Fayette County Monday morning.

The collapse happened along Cadawalder Street in Brownsville.

According to police, the home was abandoned, and no one was hurt. But neighbors worry it could have been much worse.

“It’s a big safety issue,” said Chris Steadman of Brownsville. “If a vehicle would’ve been coming through by chance, God only knows what could’ve happened. If somebody, a homeless person, was staying in there, with the condition it’s been in, we might have a fatality.”

Neighbors also tell Channel 11 that the home is one of a few abandoned buildings in the area.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group