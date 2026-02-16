Above-average temperatures will make it feel like spring on Tuesday

PITTSBURGH — Fog will not be as impactful early Tuesday, but a few areas may have reduced visibility, so check the forecast before heading out.

Sunshine will mix with clouds through the afternoon as temperatures jump into the mid-50s, making it look and feel more like spring.

A few showers are possible on Wednesday, but it should not be a washout. Temperatures could climb closer to 60 degrees in spots, and while that won’t put us in the record books, it is well above average for this time of the year.

