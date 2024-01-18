Abraham Lincoln Elementary School students relocated after water issue

BETHEL PARK, Pa. — Students at Abraham Lincoln Elementary School were relocated due to a water issue Thursday.

According to Bethel Park School District Superintendent James Walsh, Ed.D., the water isn’t expected to be restored during the school day, so students and staff will be relocated to Bethel Park High School.

A.m. Kindergarten students will keep their usual dismissal time from the high school. P.m. kindergarten has been cancelled for the day.

Parents may pick up their children from the high school at any time. If you wish to pick up your child at the high school, please visit the main entrance of the high school and bring legal identification.

“We understand this may be an inconvenience, and we sincerely appreciate your understanding and cooperation as we navigate this unexpected challenge,” Walsh said.

