Acclaimed pastry chef Casey Renee moving Confections to brick-and-mortar cafe

PITTSBURGH — Confections, the acclaimed bakery from pastry chef Casey Renee, is opening a brick-and-mortar storefront in Regent Square in April.

Renne is a two-time Outstanding Pastry Chef finalist for the prestigious James Beard Awards for her work with Whitfield Restaurant at the Ace Hotel. After departing in 2019, she first opened Confections as a specialty order bakery in Wikinsburg as part of a redevelopment effort. Around that time, Renee also competed on the third season of the Food Network’s Best Baker in America.

Now, Renne is expanding Confection’s offerings by moving to a public storefront in Regent Square, which will open on April 11 at 1141 South Braddock Ave.

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