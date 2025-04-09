Accountant explains how government layoffs could impact local tax returns

PITTSBURGH — The deadline to file your 2024 tax return is Tuesday, April 15, which is less than a week away. One of the big questions on the minds of many: will the recent layoffs at the IRS have any effect on when you receive your refund? Channel 11 sat down with Eric Wortzman, a Certified Public Accountant in the Pittsburgh area.

“I would imagine there is going to be a little impact everywhere,” Wortzman said. “Now, we don’t know – is it going to be a slowdown at the collections department? The audit department? The tax refunds department?”

But Wortzman said there are ways you can minimize any delays.

“You can certainly help yourself by trying to do as much as you can online,” Wortzman said.

That means e-filing your return, setting up direct deposit, auto-withdrawing your balances due, and utilizing other online resources, many of which are free to use.

“Then you don’t have to worry so much about – are there less humans there? Because the computer is going to work,” Wortzman said.

One benefit to filing by mail: it can be cheaper than e-filing. But experts recommend sending your return by certified mail at the post office. You’ll get “proof of mailing” that has a tracking number, which comes in handy if the IRS says they never received your return. It’s also a good idea to take a picture of the form in case you misplace it.

“You can buy peace of mind for $4.85,” Wortzman said.

If you do end up having to file an extension, Wortzman said you’ll have until October 15 to finish the paperwork, but your due date to pay is now.

“My income is pretty consistent every year. I typically know what I owe. I go to irs.gov and make an extension payment for – I’m going to guess what I think I owe, I make the payment, I do my return later on,” Wortzman said.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group