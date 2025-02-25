Accounting firm Herbein moves remaining staff from Gulf Tower to Green Tree office

GREEN TREE, Pa. — Herbein + Co. has left the Gulf Tower in downtown Pittsburgh, relocating its remaining employees there to new office space in Green Tree as the venerable building embarks on its transformation from office tower to residence/hotel. It is the second major real estate transaction by the accounting firm in four months.

Last fall, Herbein, which has marked several acquisitions in the Pittsburgh market, consolidated its offices north of the city in Warrendale.

The accounting and advisory firm took approximately 11,000 square feet at 200 Allegheny Dr. at Thorn Hill Corporate Center in late 2024, relocating employees there from its Allison Park and McCandless offices. Some of its downtown employees were part of that move and Herbein said then that it was exploring options for another office location, south of the city, to accommodate the rest of its team at the Gulf Tower.

