Man barricaded inside home in Shaler Township; nearby elementary school on lockdown

SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police are on the scene of a man barricaded inside of a home near Burchfield Primary School in Shaler Township.

The North Hills Special Response Team and Shaler police are at a home along Oakmoor Drive.

Shaler police confirmed this started as a domestic incident, and that the man’s wife and children were able to get out of the home safely.

They added that there is no immediate threat to residents or Burchfield School and that the incident does not involve the school.

The school is currently on lockdown, but Shaler police are asking parents not to come there at this time. School Resource Officers are at the school as an extra precaution.

Police are asking that people avoid the area.

