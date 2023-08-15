Local

Active search underway for bank robbery suspect in Beaver Falls

By WPXI.com News Staff

Derrick Grant

BEAVER FALLS, Pa. — An active search is underway for a suspect in a bank robbery in Beaver Falls.

Beaver County District Attorney David Lozier said the robbery happened earlier Tuesday at Beaver Valley Federal Credit Union.

Lozier said the suspect, Derrick Grant, is an “armed felon” and a danger to the public and that he got away with a small amount of cash.

