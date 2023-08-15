Active search underway for bank robbery suspect in Beaver Falls

BEAVER FALLS, Pa. — An active search is underway for a suspect in a bank robbery in Beaver Falls.

Beaver County District Attorney David Lozier said the robbery happened earlier Tuesday at Beaver Valley Federal Credit Union.

Beaver County District Attorney, local police, state police, and other authorities are looking for this man Derrick Grant of Pittsburgh. #WPXI pic.twitter.com/YxbPWJtOYA — Gigi (@wpxigigi) August 15, 2023

Lozier said the suspect, Derrick Grant, is an “armed felon” and a danger to the public and that he got away with a small amount of cash.

