Police say a suspect is dead and a police officer has been injured at Emory University

ATLANTA (AP) — A suspected shooter at the campus of Emory University in Atlanta is dead and one law enforcement officer is injured after police responded to reports of an active shooter Friday, according to police.

The incident took place near the entrance to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, where the federal agency’s employees say bullets struck the windows of several CDC buildings.

Emory University announced in a post on X that the shelter-in-place order has been lifted but to avoid the area.

“We’re horrified by the news out of Emory University and praying for the safety of the entire campus community,” Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr said.

Staff at a deli near campus locked the doors and hunkered down inside. Brandy Giraldo, General Muir’s chief operating officer, said staffers inside heard a string of gunshots.

“It sounded like fireworks going off, one right after the other,” she said.

