‘For adults unable to parent’: Restaurant adds $50 surcharge to bills for disruptive kids

BLUE RIDGE, Ga. — A restaurant in Georgia adds a $50 surcharge to bills for parties with disruptive children.

According to The TODAY Show, the policy has sparked an online debate.

The Toccoa Riverside Restaurant reportedly greets patrons with a warning: “Adult surcharge: For adults unable to parent $$$.”

Our sister station, WSB-TV in Atlanta, met with the owner, Tim Richter.

Richter declined an on-camera interview but said he started the surcharge during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first time a family was threatened with the charge was a couple of weeks ago when nine children were brought to the restaurant.

Richter said the children were “running all over the restaurant,” and that he never actually charged the family, but gave them a warning.

“We want parents to be parents,” he said.

One of the parents who was threatened with the charge, Lyndsey Landmann, told TODAY that she thought the surcharge was “a joke” and that the kids were well-behaved.

Landmann said she asked for an explanation and Richter told her the kids were being too loud. She said he was angry the kids were “running around outside.” Landmann said the kids were being chaperoned by adults at the time.

